Israel-Hamas conflict: These are Houston-based resources to help people in the warzone

The conflict in the Middle East threatens to spread outside of the region. The challenge is finding a way to ease the tension and end the conflict.

HOUSTON – The violence between Israel and Hamas has intensified, leading to questions about food and oil prices worldwide, as well as speculation about wider Mideast conflict.

The attack on Israel by the militant organization Hamas and the ensuing Israel military operation against Hamas has brought the conflict to the fore, especially in terms of the need for humanitarian aid.

If you’re feeling inspired to help and want to support local Houston-area organizations with reach in the region, here are few to consider, but be sure to check Charity Navigator to be sure the organization meets your standard of support:

Federation said on its website that it will absorb all administrative costs so that 100 percent of funds collected -- for basic needs, housing, support for victims and soldiers, emergency medical services, accurate media reporting and trauma relief/psychological care -- will go directly to those impacted by this situation. The Gary Rosenthal Family is matching all gifts made to the Israel Emergency Fund by Nov. 1 up to $1 million.

As Deven Clarke reported, this organization is working in Houston to provide support for Israel’s military forces.

The Middle East Children’s Alliance, according to its website, is a nonprofit organization working for the rights and the well-being of children in the Middle East. MECA supports dozens of community projects for Palestinian children and refugees from Syria. Since 1988 we have delivered $29 million in food and medical aid to Palestine, Iraq, and Lebanon. MECA welcomes the support of all people who care about children and their future.

JVP is a national, grassroots organization with a group in Houston. The group is calling for a ceasefire and said on its website that a “contribution sends a clear political message and moves us closer to a world where Palestine is free.”

This Houston organization has held a fundraiser to help support Gaza with funds benefiting the United Nations Relief and Works agency with plans for more benefits.

The IAC is a non-profit that aims to support hospitals in the south of Israel, soldiers’ needs, support humanitarian aid and first response in Israel, support families affected by the war. The organization said it plans to fight Israel’s PR war, provide rapid response to antisemitism in education, Hasbara-Pro-Israel communication strategy and community rallies.

In the comments, please let us know about local organizations and groups we could highlight to help people involved in the conflict.