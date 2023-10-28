84º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in north Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Harris County
All of the northbound lanes of FM 2920 are closed near Kuykendahl Road due to motorcycle crash on Saturday in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash on Saturday in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Pct. 4 was dispatched to the scene in the 24700 block of Kuykendahl Road around 3:10 p.m. due to the crash.

The motorcyclist was a man, who suffered non life-threatening injuries.

All of the northbound lanes of FM 2920 near Kuykendahl Road were reopened after they were temporarily closed.

A photo of the incident showed the motorcycle was in the middle of the street and several pieces had broken off because of the impact.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email