Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash on Saturday in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Pct. 4 was dispatched to the scene in the 24700 block of Kuykendahl Road around 3:10 p.m. due to the crash.

The motorcyclist was a man, who suffered non life-threatening injuries.

All of the northbound lanes of FM 2920 near Kuykendahl Road were reopened after they were temporarily closed.

A photo of the incident showed the motorcycle was in the middle of the street and several pieces had broken off because of the impact.