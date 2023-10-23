‘You Won’t Break Our Pride’: Pride Houston 365 announces 2024 event theme

HOUSTON – Houston does everything BIGGER and BETTER, and that includes our pride!

The longstanding organization Pride Houston 365, has some exciting news about what the community can expect from them for the 2024 year.

Pride Houston 365 is an organization that is “committed to their mission and the LGBTQ+ community, proudly reclaiming their role as the official organizers of the Houston Pride Celebration, Festival, and Parade.”

Next year, they will host a pride event inspired by Houston’s own Beyoncé. The festival’s theme will be ‘You Won’t Break Our Pride.’

Event organizers said the event traditionally attracts over 700,000 attendees, contributing significantly to the local economy. This year will be the 46th event held in Houston. The Houston area festival has been noted as the third-largest pride event in the U.S., ranking among the top 20 globally.

Registration for this historic event opens on Oct. 23.

In a news release, organizers stated that “The theme “You Won’t Break My Pride!” reflects the LGBTQ+ community’s spirit of resilience and unwavering pride. This story is not just about an event; it’s about empowerment, unity, and the celebration of an unbreakable spirit.”

To register for this event, click here.