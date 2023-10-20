PHOTOS: Find your fur-ever baby this weekend at the Petco Love Mega Adoption event

HOUSTON – Down at the GRB this weekend, you have a chance to find a forever fur baby!

This weekend, more than 20 shelter agencies from around the Houston area will be participating in the 2023 Petco Mega Adoption Event. Nearly 2,000 cats and dogs will be up for adoption at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

According to animal experts around Houston, one of the biggest issues in our community are stray or abandoned animals. Having a surplus of animals at these shelters makes it incredibly difficult to keep taking more in which is why these organizations are hoping to get these pets into homes with loving families soon.

The event begins Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Attendees also have the option to purchase a fast pass for $75 to get them in at 9 a.m. Adoption fees are $35.

The convention center is located at 1001 Avenida de las Americas in Houston. Click here for a parking map.

Also, staff members encourage pet owners to microchip their animals. If you cannot microchip your pet, please register them at the website Petco Love Lost.

On Friday, the KPRC 2+ Now team went on the road to the GRB, and met up with volunteers who were helping get the sweet pups and cats organized for this weekend.

