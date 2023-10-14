Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in downtown Houston

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in downtown Houston Saturday in support of the Palestinians and against the intensifying Israeli siege of Gaza.

The demonstrators gathered outside Houston City Hall, angered by the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that began after Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel last Saturday.

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and held signs that read “Save Palestine,” “No more tax dollars to Israel,” and “Resistance is not terrorism,” among other messages.

