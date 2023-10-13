Inside Albuquerque’s International Balloon Fiesta

The annular eclipse is tomorrow, Oct. 14, and the ring of fire will be visible in some parts of Texas and New Mexico.

This morning on the KPRC 2+ Now livestream at 9 a.m. our meteorologist, Anthony Yanez, joined the show while on vacation to show us what his view looked like.

Yanez is at the 51st annual Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Unlike in Houston where there will be a partial solar eclipse, he will be standing right on the center line where the ring of fire will be visible.

In the show, he explained his personal connection to the event and what it takes to get a hot air balloon up in the air.

He also talked about his 16-year-old daughter’s first flight up in the balloon among the coolest characters in the sky.

They saw a frog, cow, and Star Wars characters like Yoda, and Darth Vader flying high.

During the eclipse tomorrow, Yanez will see hundreds of balloons light up between 10:34 a.m. to 10:39 a.m. making for an incredible view of hot air balloons and an eclipse.

Related:

Everything you need to know about the Ring of Fire Eclipse