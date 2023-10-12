Dozens of neglected dogs were discovered at a property in Weimar.

They were removed from deplorable conditions Wednesday after a civil seizure warrant was executed at the property.

Most of the dogs were kept outside in makeshift housing filled with urine and feces with no fresh water, according to the Houston SPCA. Several more dogs were found in a nearby trailer filled with garbage, debris and feces.

All the dogs are now at the Houston SPCA receiving individualized veterinary care.

A hearing will be set next week where a judge will determine custody of the animals.

Animal cruelty is a felony in Texas, punishable up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Report animal cruelty by calling (713) 869-7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org.

44 dogs living in deplorable conditions rescued from Weimar property (Houston SPCA)

