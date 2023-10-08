Shooting at Pasadena apartment leaves man dead; authorities searching for several suspects

PASADENA, Texas – Police in Pasadena are working to determine the identities of several people they believe are responsible for a deadly shooting this past Wednesday.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 402 Garner Road on Oct. 4.

Authorities arrived to find a man bleeding from his upper torso. He was taken to HCA Southeast Hospital where he later died.

Police were able to retrieve video footage from the scene which showed three people near the victim’s apartment. Detectives determined that two of the three people unlawfully entered the apartment, shot the man, and then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Mascorro at (713)475-4978 or Detective MacGregor at (713)475-7891.