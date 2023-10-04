85º
Webster man who pled guilty to distributing meth in Galveston County sentenced to federal prison

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A 28-year-old Webster man has been sentenced to 174 months in federal prison for distributing meth, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said.

Omar Lopez III pleaded guilty on Feb. 15 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more grams of meth. He is sentenced to 174 months or 14.5 months in federal prison.

Officials said the investigation was focused upon a group of meth distributors and their source of drugs operated in Galveston County.

Lopez worked within the drug trafficking organization by supplying meth orders that had been distributed.

Lopez will report to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility which will be determined in the future.

