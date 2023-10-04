Texas congressman to nominate former President Donald Trump to be next Speaker of the House

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Ottumwa, Iowa. Trump is campaigning in a part of the state that he flipped from Democratic control in 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

HOUSTON – Following a successful effort to oust Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, one Texas congressman said he intends to nominate former President Donald Trump as the next Speaker of the House.

Representative Troy E. Nehls, who represents Texas’ 22nd congressional district, which includes Houston-area counties such as Fort Bend and Wharton, as well as a small part of Brazoria and Harris counties, posted on X/Twitter that he is nominating the former president for the position.

I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House. — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) October 3, 2023

The Texas Tribune reports Nehls will nominate the former president at the GOP party meeting next week. The Tribune reports the Republican conference plans to pick a speaker nominee at the meeting.

