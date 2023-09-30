81º
Deputy constable taken to hospital after suspected drunken driver crashes into patrol vehicle in NW Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deputy constable was taken to the hospital on Saturday after a suspected drunken driver crashed into their patrol vehicle in north west Harris County, Pct. 4 said. (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deputy constable was taken to the hospital on Saturday after a suspected drunken driver crashed into their patrol vehicle in north west Harris County, Pct. 4 said.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. on State Highway 249 at Northpointe Boulevard when the driver crashed into the officer. The deputy was taken to a local hospital, and he is in stable condition.

“Prayers for the recovery of our deputy!” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

The driver was arrested, and the names of those involved were not released.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

