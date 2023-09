FULSHEAR, Texas – A Fort Bend County High School gave students with special needs a chance to shine during this week’s homecoming football game.

Several students with special needs at Fulshear High School were able to feel seen last night.

Some were given flags and ran onto the field alongside the football players. While others were invited to cheer with the cheerleaders.

The school also crowned a Charger King and Queen alongside the homecoming king and queen.