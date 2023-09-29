Repeat offender from Houston sentenced to nearly 5 years for illegally possessing loaded assault rifle

HOUSTON – A 33-year-old Houston man and repeat violent offender has been sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a firearm, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Joseph Terrell Goody pleaded guilty on May 25.

U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett has now ordered Goody to serve 57 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by two years of supervised release.

Investigators said on Sept. 26, 2020, law enforcement stopped Goody for traffic violations. At that time, they found him holding an assault rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition. A struggle ensued but authorities said they were able to detain Goody and secure the weapon.

According to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani, the investigation revealed Goody has served multiple state prison sentences for felony convictions, including robbery, burglary of a habitation, continuous assault of a family member and possession of a controlled substance. He is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, authorities said.

Goody will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.