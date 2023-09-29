Harvest Moon 2023 rose over Texas Friday. See stellar photos of the last supermoon of the year 📸🌕

SOLVANG, CA - AUGUST 31: A full supermoon sets behind the Santa Ynez Mountain Range as viewed on August 31, 2023, in Solvang, California. Following the notoriety from the Academy Award-winning film Sideways, this buccolic farming region north of Santa Barbara has become a popular Wine Country stop for global and domestic tourists traveling between San Francisco and Los Angeles. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

This is the week of the Harvest Moon, which hasn’t much to do with harvest anymore but is still one of the celestial wonders of September. The full moon marked the fourth successive supermoon of 2023 and the final supermoon of the year.

The harvest moon, whose moniker grew out of its utility to farmers who harvested crops in the fall before the advent of artificial lighting, is the full moon that occurs closest to the Sept. 23 autumnal equinox.

The Harvest Moon reached its brightest illumination at 5:58 a.m. EDT on Friday.

The supermoon appeared around 5 percent larger and 13 percent brighter than the average full moon of 2023, according to NASA.

Houston-area stargazers captured the celestial spectacle in all its brilliance.

Scroll below for some stellar photos.

SpencerDenkman Setting full moon Sept. 29th at 0625 2 hours ago 0 Abshier Settlement

WEEinthecity 07:03 September 29 2023 Full Harvest Supermoon 3 hours ago 0 League City

We love sharing your photos on television during our newscasts and on our website. Share your photos with us here.