Residents’ concerns overflow Harris County MUD 304 amid divisive leadership

Overdue bills and brown, smelly water, those are just a couple of the concerns overflowing in Harris County MUD District 304.

In January, KPRC 2 first told you about problems at MUD 304, which is located in the Silver Glen Community in northwest Harris County.

“It was just a money grab,” Michael Garrett, Vice President of MUD District 304 said.

A 70-page external audit alleged between 2015 and 2020 there was up to $1 million of unnecessary losses.

“One director had the audacity to spend $50,000 for gas for two months. Claimed that he drove 100,000 miles in two months,” Garrett explained in January.

Then in July residents contacted KPRC 2 about brown, smelly water and an overflowing sewage treatment plant.

“I have, you know a garden tub I like to take baths and it would just be full of brown water,” one homeowner said.

After three months of canceled meetings — a notice was posted online for a meeting in The Woodlands on Wednesday morning, which is nearly 30 minutes away from the district.

“We took time off from work to be here and there was not much discussed,” Shauntell Kelley, homeowner said. “We got three months of bills paid and I think that was the biggest accomplishment.”

Three out of the five board directors also elected Director Rosalind Ceaesar as the new secretary.

“Clean the whole board and let’s start over,” homeowner Akiba Flanaga said. “Too much money has been wasted and there are so many allegations.”

Director Leonard Cummings Jr. who has served on the board since 2004 agrees with starting over.

“I’m to the point do we need to reseat the whole board and move forward,” Cummings said in the meeting. “I think that is something that needs to happen.”

After the meeting KPRC 2, went to ask him why and he wouldn’t answer— walking out of the room. Another director referred us to the MUD district’s attorney Jonathan Roach.

“I’m happy to stick around for the board and the residents,” Jonathan Roach, MUD 304′s Attorney said during the meeting. “You guys know every time there is a meeting I’ve said that and I mean that.”

But Roach who is paid through tax dollars to serve the community wouldn’t stay to answer our questions— telling KPRC 2 he had prior client engagements and to schedule a meeting.

“I do think we need some oversight,” Kelley said.