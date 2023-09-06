82º
Sheriff deputy found unconscious after 3-vehicle crash in NW Harris Co.

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A Sheriff’s Deputy is in recovery after he was reportedly involved in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night in northwest Harris County.

The crash was said to have taken place along FM 1960 and Treaschwig Road.

Officials said that the deputy was in a black, unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe at the time of the crash.

Additionally, two other vehicles were said to have been involved in the collision, including a white Range Rover.

No serious injuries were reported following the crash.

It is unclear if the deputy was on duty at the time of the incident.

