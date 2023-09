DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth performs in concert on the first day of KAABOO Del Mar on September 15, 2017 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell died Monday at his home in Boise, Idaho. He was 56.

The “All Star” singer, who retired from the band two years ago, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, the band’s manager Robert Hayes confirmed.

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original,” Hayes said. “A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle.”

Go here for the latest developments from NBC News.