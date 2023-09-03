82º
Father charged with intoxicated manslaughter after 10-year-old son dies in crash in northeast Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Harris County, Crime
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A father was charged with intoxicated manslaughter after his son died in a one-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County on Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called just before 9 p.m. to the 23000 block of FM 2100 due to the crash. The father was driving and heading north on FM2100 and possibly had a blowout tire, which caused the GMC Sierra pickup truck to rollover and go into a ditch.

The child was in the passenger seat and not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene. The 32-year-old driver had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. The two family members were not identified.

This crash is still under investigation.

