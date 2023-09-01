Biomarker testing now covered for Texans in need of targeted chemotherapy and other treatments

Sept. 1 is the day a lot of new laws go into effect. One of the newest laws is that more insurance companies must cover biomarker testing.

The American Cancer Society played a big role in getting this passed because of how critical biomarker testing is when determining what kinds of cancer treatment will work for each patient.

Michelle Cappel, 47, received the call that would forever change her life while she was in her Humble ISD classroom with 25 fifth graders.

“He just said, what I found in you is not good and when I find that much, it’s really not good,” Cappel said. “So, at 40 years old, I was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer.”

Within a week, she received her first of 12 doses of chemo. A year later, she learned the cancer had returned and more chemo and radiation followed.

Now, she said she believes she’s alive today because biomarker testing led to the best possible treatment for her type of cancer.

“They can pull a blood sample; in that they can tell mutations in the cells. So, I have three. Three of those mutations and using those three things, they can tell what chemotherapy, what, you know, targeted therapy, what immunotherapy will work best for my cancer,” Cappel explained.

“Biomarkers allow us now on the front end of treatment to determine the best treatment for that individual,” said James Gray, Senior Government Relations Director with The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “If you’re finding that the biomarker has been done and it hasn’t been covered by insurance, know that there are protections in place that would ensure or should ensure the coverage of that particular test. So, there shouldn’t be, for many Texans, any barriers now to accessing these treatments if they have a state regulated insurance or if they’re on state Medicaid.”

The results from biomarker testing could mean the patient stays the course of what their doctor prescribes, or it may mean another treatment will target their disease better.

Either way, people like Cappel have peace of mind knowing before a needle goes in, that’s the treatment that will work for them.

“I’m alive for a reason. I’m alive to share my story. I’m alive, to help others. I’m alive to tell people to go get screened, to get colonoscopies, what to do if they have any signs or symptoms and I also help patients that are going through treatment. So that’s how I make sense of it in my life is through helping others,” Cappel said.

The American Cancer Society said because of patients like Michelle, lawmakers can put a face with the disease, and it helped get this coverage passed.

The good news about biomarker testing coverage is it isn’t just for cancer either; this can significantly help determine the best treatment for a number of illnesses including autoimmune diseases.