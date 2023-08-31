18-wheeler flips over on SH 225, crushing vehicles on 610; mainlanes closed on South Loop

An 18-wheeler crash has caused all mainlanes on the South Loop to shut down after two other vehicles were crushed during the incident Thursday, according to Houston TranStar.

The heavy truck flipped over on the SH 225 overpass, and the crushed vehicles were below on IH-610. The amount of vehicles involved has not been released.

It is unknown if the crushed vehicles were loaded on the 18-wheeler or personal vehicles impacted by debris.

Police did not say if there were any injuries.

Crews responded to the scene to investigate the crash and clear debris.