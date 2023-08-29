95º
City of Houston designates August as Gun Safety Awareness Month

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

The city of Houston issued a proclamation on Tuesday to declare August as Gun Safety Awareness Month. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The city of Houston issued a proclamation on Tuesday to declare August as Gun Safety Awareness Month, and this was sponsored by council member Abbie Kamin.

In the future, this month will be used to inform people about firearms and remind them to lock their guns away to avoid accidents, according to a news release. Lock Arms for Life was also involved in this proclamation.

The nonprofit group focuses on promoting gun safety.

“A national conversation about safety and harm reduction through safe gun storage is both practical and urgent,” said Leesa Ross, founder of Lock Arms for Life.

Her son died in a tragic accident involving a gun, and she has made it her mission to prevent other deaths.

