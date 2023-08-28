Trump campaign reports they’ve raised $7.1 million since he was booked in Georgia, and had his mug shot taken

Mug shot of Donald Trump during speedy booking at Atlanta jail shows scowling former president

The mugshot seen around the world has given Donald Trump his largest single-day fundraising paycheck yet, according to his campaign.

The former president’s 2024 campaign reported that it has raised $7.1 million since he was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia and his had mug shot taken on Thursday evening.

The campaign also reported that he raised $4.18 million on Friday, marking the single-highest 24-hour period of the campaign to date. NBC News cannot independently verify these figures, which were first reported by Politico, until future FEC reports are released.

