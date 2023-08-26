87º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Missouri City to implement mandatory water conservation restrictions

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missouri City, Water conservation
Here are some easy ways to help conserve water

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Missouri City will be implementing mandatory water conservation restrictions in parts of the city due to worsening drought conditions.

The restrictions will go into effect on August 28.

The city shared a map of the areas which will be under the mandatory restrictions.

The city said areas shaded in blue on the map will be under mandatory restrictions while areas in yellow are under voluntary conservation.

The city said violation of the mandatory conservation rules can bring misdemeanor charges and a fine of up to $500 per day.

The remainder of the city is strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.

For more information on the water conservation restrictions, click here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email