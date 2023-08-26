Missouri City to implement mandatory water conservation restrictions

Here are some easy ways to help conserve water

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Missouri City will be implementing mandatory water conservation restrictions in parts of the city due to worsening drought conditions.

The restrictions will go into effect on August 28.

The city shared a map of the areas which will be under the mandatory restrictions.

The city said areas shaded in blue on the map will be under mandatory restrictions while areas in yellow are under voluntary conservation.

The city said violation of the mandatory conservation rules can bring misdemeanor charges and a fine of up to $500 per day.

The remainder of the city is strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.

For more information on the water conservation restrictions, click here.