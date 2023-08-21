94º
16 hospitalized after showing signs of heat-related illnesses at Snoop Dogg concert in The Woodlands

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – 16 people were transported to the hospital after showing signs of heat-related illnesses during a Snoop Dogg concert in The Woodlands Saturday night.

The concert happened at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

The Atascocita Fire Department said they responded to assist with overheated concert-goers.

A spokesperson from the Montgomery County Hospital District said during the concert, a total of 35 people showed signs of heat-related illnesses. Of those, 16 people were transported to nearby hospitals by MCHD EMS.

Those hospitalized were said to be in stable condition.

