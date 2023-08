FILE - Angus Cloud attends the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party at The West Hollywood EDITION on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in West Hollywood, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Angus Cloud’s mother clarified that she does not believe her son died by suicide, offering insight into his last day with a statement posted to Facebook Friday night.

In the family’s initial statement, it was noted that Angus’ father was buried last week and that Angus was open about his battle with mental health, but no cause of death was given.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case,” she said.

To read more, visit nbcnews.com.