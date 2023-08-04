Man shoots 2 women, then himself at west Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON – Houston police said a man shot two women, then shot himself at a west Houston neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting was reported at around 5:30 a.m. in the 13400 block of Preston Cliff Court, just east of Highway 6.

According to police, the man reportedly shot two women inside the home and then shot himself. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both women, whose ages are unknown at this time, were rushed to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Investigators are en route to the scene.

KPRC 2 will provide more details as soon as we receive more information.