Kendleton Mayor charged for second time; Former city of Sugar Land employee accused of embezzlement, DA announces

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County District Attorney announced the arrest of two public servants Friday morning.

One of the arrests was the Mayor of Kendleton, and the other is a former employee with the City of Sugar Land.

Mayor charged and arrested

The mayor, Darryl Humphrey, was arrested on Friday and is charged with abuse of official capacity.

This is his second indictment by a Fort Bend County Grand Jury. He’s accused of subjecting a Kendleton RV park owner to unlawful water and sewer charges.

Humphrey was already under indictment for failing or refusing to comply with that same RV park owner’s 2021 and 2022 requests for public information.

City of Sugar Land employee charged and arrested

Andrea Bolger was the second employee arrested. Last Thursday, the former City of Sugar Land employee was arrested following an indictment for theft by a public servant.

Bolger is accused of embezzling between $30,000 to $150,000 from the Sugar Land Police Officer’s Association and the Sugar Land Police Department when she worked there from 2016 to 2022.