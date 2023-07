Sky 2 image of fire near 288 on July 27, 2023.

HOUSTON – A large fire is burning Thursday after an explosion at a recycling yard near Highway 288 in the 2900 block of Holmes Road.

Houston police said the yard is on fire after some type of an explosion.

Sky 2 is flying over the scene and will have live photos over the fire.

The Houston Fire Department said no firefighters or any others were hurt. People are advised to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.