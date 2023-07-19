Watch your toes! Tiny crabs invading Galveston bathrooms

GALVESTON, Texas – If you’re looking to use the restrooms inside the bayside camping area in Galveston, you may have some extra company.

These tiny crabs normally spend their days in burrows or on the mud near the edge of the salt marsh, but dozens of crabs have gotten lost while looking for shelter from the sun.

A video posted by the Galveston Island State Park Instagram shows the crabs huddling inside the bayside camping bathroom.

The park said there is no need to worry because these crabs, known as fiddler crabs, eat dead plants and animal matter. They are also critical for providing oxygen to the marsh grasses and underwater seagrass meadows as they burrow their tunnels.

Since they are small and can’t open doors, the park asks guests that if you seen any trapped -- please give them a hand.

