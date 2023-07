A woman was gored by a bison Sunday while she was visiting Yellowstone National Park, park officials said.

The 47-year-old woman suffered “significant injuries to her chest and abdomen” and was flown by helicopter to a hospital, the park said. Her condition was not released in a statement Monday.

The woman, from Phoenix, walked away from the bison after she and the person she was with spotted two of the animals, the National Park Service said. One of the bison charged.

Read more on NBC News here.