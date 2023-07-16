Woman hospitalized after stray bullet strikes her inside northwest Harris County apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after authorities said she was struck by a stray bullet inside her northwest Harris County apartment.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a complex in the 9100 block of Mills Road.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/9ZdjzGyQZx — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 16, 2023

The preliminary information is that the woman was inside her apartment unit when shots were fired outside. One of the bullets entered the apartment and struck the woman.

Investigators are en route to the scene.