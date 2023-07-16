93º

Woman hospitalized after stray bullet strikes her inside northwest Harris County apartment

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: shooting, crime, Mills Road, Harris County
Police lights (WDIV)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after authorities said she was struck by a stray bullet inside her northwest Harris County apartment.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a complex in the 9100 block of Mills Road.

The preliminary information is that the woman was inside her apartment unit when shots were fired outside. One of the bullets entered the apartment and struck the woman.

Investigators are en route to the scene.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

