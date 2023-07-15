Passport fair held in Fort Bend County to help residents as processing backlog continues

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – As the national passport processing backlog continues, Fort Bend County and Missouri City partnered to hold a passport fair at the Missouri City Community Center on Saturday.

From the picture to the application, the Missouri City Community Center transformed into a one stop shop for all your passport needs.

“I’m coming here to get my daughter a passport,” Katrina Floyd said.

The mother said she and her family are traveling to Cuba in October. She saw the advertisement for the fair online and signed up for a slot.

“It’s a very easy process for kids,” she said. “Imagine taking your kids down to the passport office downtown, and the line is long and there’s a long wait time.”

Dozens of people showed up to the community center eager for help.

“We have a fair every month in Fort Bend County to try to help our citizens get a passport,” Fort Bend County District Clerk Beverly McGrew Walker said. “As you know, the state department has been inundated with applications.”

At the fair they can help with applying for the first time or a passport renewal. There’s also a camera booth on site for passport photos. Walker said you’ll still have to wait about five to seven weeks for the application to be processed. This does not include the time it takes to ship the paperwork.

To find out if your area is holding a fair keep an eye out on their county website. KPRC 2 will also share information about upcoming fairs.