Krispy Kreme celebrating birthday with 86-cent dozens of doughnuts

HOUSTON – On Friday you can snag a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for 86 cents after buying any dozen donuts for regular price.

The price drop is to commemorate Krispy Kreme’s 86th anniversary. Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph and Ishmael Armstrong in Nashville, Tenn. Krispy Kreme began selling donuts on July 14.

We want to celebrate our 86th birthday with YOU! 🍩 For ONE day only, get an Original Glazed dozen for 86-cents when you buy any dozen on Friday, 7/14! 🎉🥳



Participating shops 7/14 only. Use promocode 86YEARS to redeem online. Full info: https://t.co/aGn2Y6MDIP pic.twitter.com/o7HVvsI2bS — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 12, 2023

Customers will be able to shop the deal online or in stores. Limit four in-shop and one online. Promo code 86YEARS is required for online redemption.