Krispy Kreme celebrating birthday with 86-cent dozens of doughnuts

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Krispy Kreme’s “Beat the Pump” deal is back. (Krispy Kreme)

HOUSTON – On Friday you can snag a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for 86 cents after buying any dozen donuts for regular price.

The price drop is to commemorate Krispy Kreme’s 86th anniversary. Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph and Ishmael Armstrong in Nashville, Tenn. Krispy Kreme began selling donuts on July 14.

Customers will be able to shop the deal online or in stores. Limit four in-shop and one online. Promo code 86YEARS is required for online redemption.

