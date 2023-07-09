Man on scooter shoots people seemingly at random in New York, kills one, injures 3

A man used a motorized scooter to get from victim to victim in a New York City shooting spree on Saturday that ended with one dead, three injured, and a suspect in custody, police said.

The seemingly random attacks in Brooklyn and Queens started at 11:10 a.m., police said, and officially ended exactly two hours later with a suspect arrested in the latter borough, police said.

The man, identified only as a 25-year-old with a prior arrest, had a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine and an “illegal” scooter without plates, New York Police First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban said at a news conference.

