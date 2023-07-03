PHOTOS: New Caney church building destroyed in early-morning fire

Firefighters in New Caney battled a two-alarm fire that broke out a church building in New Caney Monday morning.

The fire was reported at around 5 a.m. at First Baptist Church in New Caney located at U.S. 59 and FM 1485.

Officials said the fire was spotted at the education building of the church.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

KPRC 2 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Sky 2 over fire at New Caney church (KPRC)

