HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a missing 92-year-old man.

Faustino Vidals Ramirez was last seen Thursday near the 11200 block of South Post Oak Road.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt.

Police said Ramirez is possibly diagnosed with dementia.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.