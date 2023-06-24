81º

Man charged in fatal wrong way crash on Southwest Freeway, found to be intoxicated

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Eduardo Umana Cordona (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man arrested in a fatal crash which happened early Friday morning was determined to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, Houston police said.

Eduardo Umana Cordona, 25, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of the Southwest Freeway.

According to police, Umana Cordona was driving a red Kia Sorrento the wrong way (eastbound) on the freeway when the vehicle collided head-on with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound. The impact caused a fire.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the 42-year-old motorcyclist dead.

Umana Cordona and a male passenger, 25, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police determined Umana Cordona to be intoxicated. He was treated at this hospital and then taken to jail.

