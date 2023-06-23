Texas DMV regional service center in NW Houston to reopen at noon after service outage affecting vehicle registrations

Houston – All Texas Department of Motor Vehicles regional service offices, including the northwest Houston location will reopen at noon Friday after a system outage affected services such as registration renewals.
Texans will now able to renew their registration online or in-person at grocery stores, vehicle dealerships, and MyPlates.
The Houston TxDMV office is located at 2110 East Governors Drive.
No additional information is available.
UPDATE: All TxDMV systems are again online, restoring service for in-person and online transactions, including those at county tax offices and other registration renewal locations. All TxDMV Regional Service Centers will open at 12:00 PM Central. Thank you for your patience.— Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (@TxDMV) June 23, 2023