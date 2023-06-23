90º

Texas DMV regional service center in NW Houston to reopen at noon after service outage affecting vehicle registrations

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Texas DMV vehicle registration sticker (Texas DMV)

Houston – All Texas Department of Motor Vehicles regional service offices, including the northwest Houston location will reopen at noon Friday after a system outage affected services such as registration renewals.

Texans will now able to renew their registration online or in-person at grocery stores, vehicle dealerships, and MyPlates.

The Houston TxDMV office is located at 2110 East Governors Drive.

No additional information is available.

