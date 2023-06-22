KPRC 2 partners with Cody Stephens Foundation for FREE heart screenings for teen athletes

Nearly 300 student athletes tested for heart defects courtesy of Cody Stephens 'Go big, or Go home' foundation

HOUSTON – This year, KPRC 2 will be joining the Cody Stephens Foundation, Alief Independent School District, and the community fire department to host a FREE, in-depth heart screening event for teenage athletes to be examined.

According to the event organizers, every teen will be given an Echo Cardiogram test, which is said to be a painless, five-minute test that tells doctors exactly what is going on inside the child’s heart.

It can also uncover hidden heart defects you otherwise would never know existed.

The tests could normally cost hundreds of dollars out of pocket, but KPRC and the foundation are offering them for free at Alief Isd Center for Advanced Careers this Saturday.

Parents can also get in on the event by participating in CPR training, taught by paramedics in the community.

“What you have to remember is that, we’re not there when the cardiac arrest happens. We need people who are there with training to do it right there and then,” Kris Parrent with the community fire department said.

Children who are between 11 to 19 years old are welcome.

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Where: Alief ISD Center for Advanced Careers

12160 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082