Family demands answers after 25-year-old mother’s body was found in U-Haul truck off Katy Freeway

A family is seeking answers after a mother’s body was found in a U-Haul truck earlier this month.

The woman was identified as 25-year-old Tara Groves.

Groves was a mother and a wife. Loving and kind is how her husband, Kenneth Williams describes his wife.

“She was a sweetheart. She was a mother above all things. Just a good person,” said Williams.

Police said her body was found in a U-Haul truck on June 9 at a storage facility off Katy Freeway.

“It’s been rough. Kind of [an] emotional rollercoaster. It’s not something you want to wake up and hear. Especially when you got a child,” said Williams.

Williams said he and Groves have been separated for several months but share a 2-year-old son. He said they last spoke in May. Then, he got a call weeks later saying she was missing.

“I want to say days, maybe a total of a week from when her uncle filed a report to when [her body] was found,” said Williams.

According to HPD, officers received an anonymous call saying a body was inside the U-Haul truck.

When officers arrived, they reportedly smelled a foul odor.

Investigators said the U-Haul had been towed to the location and employees later found Groves’ body inside wrapped in plastic.

At this time, it’s unclear how she died.

HPD tells KPRC no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

“I hope it’s resolved and we find out what happened and why it was done and most of all that they get punished for it,” said Williams.

Williams said he does not know who would want to hurt Groves. He hopes whoever killed the mother of his child comes forward.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.