Titanic tourist submersible: OceanGate CEO is aboard the vessel, which has less than 40 hours of oxygen left

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Rescuers raced against time Tuesday, June 20, to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue Sunday night. (Action Aviation via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush, is on board the missing submersible that vanished during a mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, the company said Tuesday.

There is less than 40 hours of oxygen supply left on the missing vessel, which is carrying five people, a U.S. Coast Guard official said Tuesday as the search for the Titan submersible continues.

The submersible is part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour that offers passengers a once-in-a-lifetime experience to explore the Titanic wreckage. It went missing Sunday after losing contact with the research vessel Polar Prince.

