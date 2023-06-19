What does ‘motion to suppress’ mean?

Trial-watchers and true crime followers, learn how to decode the legalese you hear in criminal court cases in The Anatomy of a Trial series.

Houston – In this anatomy of a trial video, we’re decoding the legalese behind “motion to suppress.”

In legal terms, a motion to suppress is an action around excluding evidence from a trial.

Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute says a criminal defendant will ask the court to keep out or exclude evidence from the trial.

Evidence can include photos, video, audio, DNA, testimony, and other documents.

But it’s not based on a judge’s whim.

Check out the state of Texas’ code of criminal procedure…article 28!

Graphic showing Texas Code of Criminal Procedure. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If a judge grants a court hearing on the motion, defense attorneys and prosecutors will try to argue their case on whether the judge should exclude evidence.

Ultimately, the decision rests on the judge’s shoulders.