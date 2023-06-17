Freedom Run and Walk in Houston celebrates Juneteenth

Juneteenth will be honored across the Houston-area on Saturday.

The holiday commemorates how in 1865 enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas learned about the Emancipation Proclamation and that they had been freed.

There was a Freedom Run and Walk at Emancipation Park Saturday morning. People got together at 7 a.m. for a walk around the neighborhood to honor the holiday.

Emancipation Park is the oldest park in Texas. It was bought more than 100 years ago by community members who wanted a space where they could forever celebrate Juneteenth.

At the time, it was the first land purchase made in the United States by an African American person.

The walk finished around 11 a.m.

There are more events happening this weekend including the Juneteenth Parade at the Greater Zion Baptist Church.