Man dies at hospital after being shot multiple times in east Houston

HOUSTON – A man is dead after Houston police said he was shot multiple times in east Houston Wednesday evening.

According to Houston police, the incident happened in the 10200 block of the East Freeway.

Units arriving to the scene found a man behind a Burger King with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said they have been told there was some sort of confrontation between the victim and another man in the parking lot and the victim was shot during the altercation.

Homicide investigators and en route to the scene.