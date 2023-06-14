Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in east Harris County, law enforcement looking for suspect

HOUSTON – A pedestrian died after she was hit by an SUV on Tuesday in east Harris County.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in a private driveway at 17600 Meadowbrook Drive.

A woman was parked in a 1990-1995 red Chevrolet Suburban, and an older woman was behind the vehicle in the back right corner.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the Suburban backed up and hit the pedestrian, then fled the scene. The suspect was later seen heading northbound on Fairmont Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Later in the day, deputies found the Suburban and it was unoccupied. The vehicle was towed.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating this case.