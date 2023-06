A family is looking for their 14-year-old missing child in Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A family said on Wednesday they are looking for their missing child, who was last seen in northwest Harris County.

14-year-old Shaliyah Williams was last spotted close to Stuebner Airline Road and Louetta Road. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants and had a small camouflage backpack.

If you have seen the girl call police or her mother at 832-859-4114.

