Houston Texans’ minicamp kicks off with quarterback battle and defensive revamp

In an exciting start to the Houston Texans’ mandatory minicamp, new head coach DeMeco Ryans led the team through drills on day one.

In an exciting start to the Houston Texans’ mandatory minicamp, new head coach DeMeco Ryans led the team through drills on day one.

The spotlight was on rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in this year’s draft, as he took snaps alongside Davis Mills and Case Keenum.

Stroud and Mills are said to be locked in a fierce competition for the starting role. The two quarterbacks showcased their skills near the goalline, implementing their offensive schemes. Stroud demonstrated his mobility by rolling out to his left, though he missed his target on one play.

However, he quickly made amends by connecting with Nico Collins for an impressive touchdown on the very next play. Notably, all three quarterbacks exhibited quick releases, with Stroud showing his versatility in the two-minute offense drills.

Later in the morning, Coach Ryans, accompanied by Noah Brown, Christian Harris, and Jerry Hughes, addressed the media and fielded questions. Ryans acknowledged the ongoing quarterback battle but emphasized that he was not ready to single out any front-runners at this stage.

Looking ahead, the team eagerly awaits training camp at the end of July, hoping to gain more clarity on the quarterback situation.

Christian Harris, who garnered praise from Coach Ryans during the press conference, openly discussed the team’s aspirations for the upcoming season, emphasizing the desire to secure victories.

“I really just want to win, not gonna lie,” remarked Harris with a smile. Jerry Hughes focused on the team’s new playbook under the revamped coaching staff.

Harris said last year the team did “a lot of guessing” when it came to defensive schemes. However, this season promises a change in approach.

Both Harris and Ryans hinted at a more aggressive defensive unit that would attack the ball “a lot more.”

KPRC Sports’ Chancellor Johnson, along with Aaron Wilson from Click2Houston and Brian Sarge from Texanswire, provided an insightful recap of day one of the minicamp and delved into what fans can expect from the Houston Texans in the upcoming season.