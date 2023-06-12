Man shoots girlfriend to death in front of family members, including their 9-year-old daughter

What is up with the different police siren sounds? Trooper Steve answers

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after being shot by her boyfriend in southwest Houston Sunday evening.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 11655 Briar Forest around 7: 50 p.m.

Officers said they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Her boyfriend was taken into custody.

According to witnesses, the boyfriend shot the girlfriend inside their apartment in front of family members, including their 9-year-old daughter.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.