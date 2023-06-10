Confrontation over woman leads to chase, shooting in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators in the Katy area are searching for a suspected shooter.

They said he chased a man for more than a mile before opening fire near a busy intersection near Morton Ranch Road and Elrod Road.

At the entrance of the Bridge Lake subdivision, there were visible tire marks where the victim’s car crashed out, what investigators said they can’t seem to find is any trace of the suspect that followed him there and shot him.

HCSO officials said it all began at the Mobile gas station on Clay Road where a 20-year-old man got into a confrontation with another man over a woman. The gas station attendant said the 20-year-old seemed to be trying to sell something to the woman.

Officials said the 20-year-old got into a car and drove away. They said the suspect who was with the woman got in his vehicle and followed. When they got to Morton Ranch Road, the suspect shot the 20-year-old victim once in the lower leg. The victim’s car crashed out and caught on fire.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they’re having a hard time finding the suspect because the victim has been uncooperative. In fact, they said he’s changed his story several times about who the shooter is. Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they will be looking at surveillance footage from the area to hopefully help track him down.