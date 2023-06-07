Apple to stop autocorrecting swear word to ‘ducking’ on iPhone

Apple announced during Monday’s event for developers that it has fixed its autocorrect feature from annoyingly correcting one of the most common expletives to “ducking,” NBC News reported.

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief.

The iPhone keyboard autocorrect feature has always had its quirks, sometimes taking a misspelled word while texting and substituting what it deems a logical option that ends up changing the meaning of a particular phrase or sentence.

